Popular singer Bella Shmurda has taken to social media to show off the latest accessories he spent millions on

Sharing a video of the metal mouth grills that will be decorating his mouth soon, the singer revealed how much he coughed out to make it happen

Beyond questioning the amount the singer spent on the purchase, Nigerians could not get over the error in his caption

Popular Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has joined the long list of celebrities who have made heavy purchases this year as he recently bought a new accessory for his mouth.

The singer in a post sighted online revealed that he spent $10k (N4.1m) on mouth grills which are essentially colourful metal bars worn on the teeth.

Bella Shmurda spends millions on mouth grills Photo credit: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

Bella also noted in the caption of the post that with the heavy amount of money he spent on the grills, he won't be eating for days.

Nigerians react to Bella's post

brutahgram:

"Lasu graduate lol."

dr._timz:

"Did he just say tooth? fine boy Bella."

og245563:

"Am I the only one that doesn’t like this tooth ice."

officialpaulberry1:

"Tooth for tat"

morelife_42:

"Nah diamond or silver."

cypzymadaki:

"10k$? Ain't there no better investments out there bruh?"

hoyesfurniture:

"Are you playing, is this playing,what type of play is this."

