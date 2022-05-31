Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Khafi's son and her huaband Gedoni know just how to get her to stop being angry

The reality star shared a screenshot of the moment her husband employed the services of their little boy to beg her to come back home

While some people gushed over Kahfi and Gedoni's love, other people warned her not to fall for the adorable scam

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Khafi won't be able to stay mad at her hubby Gedoni for a long time because he knows just how to get to her.

The mum of one revealed that she was angry at her husband and took a walk out of the house before she was begged to come back home.

Khafi's son and hubby beg her to come back home Photo credit: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram story channel, Khafi posted the photo of her husband and son apologising and begging her to come back home.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Khafi's post

conleth_hills:

"Keep this lovely union away from us here oh ,this app don’t like good things going well."

monic_baby:

"Both of them Dey lie if you come back them go do worse from their faces you can tell "

deelipciouscakecafe:

"They will still do it again they are lying."

lady_lauz:

"Please leave the innocent baby out of it "

omonluxury_hair:

"Looking at their faces you will just laugh and forget about your anger"

damselofzion:

"Even the baby follow dey act the script "

immortal_henry:

"See emotional blackmail "

littlenenye:

" He had to drag the baby into the apology "

Khafi takes Gedoni on a trip to Montenegro for His 34th birthday

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Gedoni turned 34 on May 2 and his wife, Khafi decided to spoil him with a surprise trip to Montenegro.

The reality star shared a video of them and their son in the car on their way to where her husband thought was a camping ground.

Gedoni could not hide his shock when the car pulled up at the airport and Khafi revealed that they had a flight to catch to Montenegro.

