Popular social media influencer Papaya Ex decided to throw a party for her fans after she reached the one million followers mark on Instagram

The young lady who will be giving out a car to one lucky fan arrived the venue like a celebrity as fans crowded around her car

The ifluencer dressed in a red outfit and accessorised with beads just like a bride as security personnels tried to get rid of the crowd around her

Papaya Ex welcomed by excited crowd Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Media personality Denrele Edun and popular socialite Pretty Mike showed up to support the young influencer.

Nigerians react

dharmic_gemstonesbackup:

"Things are happening "

anu_otesh:

"1m followers wey person dey buy normally....Omo doings dey......I go get money too."

kind_ness4:

"Na the attires tire me pass all dressed like it’s their traditional marriage "

diegoempolion1:

"If they verify you now you will close Lekki road."

trendyfunmmzy:

"She really understands the paparazzi thing and she is doing it big time."

bbb__18880:

"Denrele no get level normally, anywhere belle face."

Papaya Ex’s mum emotional in video as daughter buys her ‘tear rubber’ Landcruiser Jeep

Popular Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, with the real name Raheem Abike, gifted her mother a fancy new car.

In a video posted on Papaya’s official Instagram page, the young lady and her sister, Yomidun, were seen presenting a brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado 2022 Jeep to their mother.

The sleek new ride was decorated with red ribbons and balloons as their mother sat inside it. Papaya and Yomidun were also as excited as their mother about the new car. The two young ladies sat on the car’s bonnet as they posed for photos with their mum.

