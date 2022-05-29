Big Brother Naija 2021 winner Whitemoney is convinced he can get whatever he wants and this time, he wants to be president in 2023

The reality star shared the photo of a campaign poster asking people to vote for him as he mentioned in the caption that he won the primaries

Different reactions have followed Whitemoney's post with many Nigerians reminding him that presidency is nit another BBNaija house

For some people, becoming president is a life long ambition and the are actively working towards it, for others, it's a mere declaration.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Whitemoney has sparked reactions online with his own version of campaign to become president.

Whitemoney stirs reactions with campaig poster Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Not only did he share a poster with his photo on it, he also pointed out that he already won the primaries in Enugu state.

"Thank God and the WMG FAMILY FOR A SUCCESSFUL WIN AT THE JUST CONCLUDED PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES AT UDI AMANI VILLAGE 042 {ENUGU STATE }Naija Youths, Oya it’s time to GET YOUR PVCs!!! 2023 we moveeee the Otamiemie way."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Whitemoney's post

oghenekaroitene:

"For real OTAMIEMIE party "

poghenetejiri:

"What type of playing is this?"

evansbrownnn:

"Music no work now na politics? "

jennygagathe1st:

"I love you white eeeh, but I wan know…. Na skit be ds?"

sunshinegal221:

"Yesss Odogwu!!! We are with u"

_yvng_jimmy:

"everything is a joke to this guy?"

chizonye7:

"Your Party is Otamiemie Party chaii. Whitemoney OK we move.. Give us online voting unit poll. Is where I will vote. I don't have PVC biko.. "

Whitemoney gets bounced while trying to greet Burna Boy at Lagos party

BBNaija winner, Whitemoney, was reportedly bounced while trying to greet singer, Burna Boy at an event.

The reality star caused a buzz online after a video made the rounds of him being stopped from approaching the singer.

In the exclusive video posted by @Goldmynetv on Instagram, Whitemoney was seen standing near Burna’s circle as he chilled with his goons at the Lagos party.

However, Whitemoney couldn’t get any closer and he appeared to have been stopped by the singer’s security.

Source: Legit.ng