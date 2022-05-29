Actor Charles Okocha recently called on friends and family to celebrate with him as he moves into his new home

The movie star threw a party and socialites like Obi Cubana, fellow actor, Mr Ibu who was in the hospital few days ago and several friends turned up for him

In the videos sighted online, Okocha's mum who was also present rained prayers on him as she expressed joy over his latest achievement

Popualr actor Charles Okocha has finally joined the long list of celebrity home owners and he threw a party to open his new home.

In a series of videos sighted online, friends and colleagues of the actor turned up in their numbers to support and celebrate with him.

Obi Cubana and others attend Charles Okocha's housewarming party Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Even Mr Ibu who seemed to have just been discharged fro m the hospital made a special appearance.

Check out videos below:

Charles Okocha's mum expresses joy over the new house, leads praise and worship as they finally open it.

Friends rain money on Charles as he takes over the microphone.

Mr Ibu arrives Charles Okocha's party despite ill health.

Billionaire Obi Cubana ushered in like a celebrity as he turns up to celebrate with Charles Okocha.

Nigerians congratulate Charles Okocha

homolabacare:

"Congratulations to him "

adeyemiganiyu304:

"Na his neighbor I dey pity. Anyway, congrats "

ayo_classical:

"Congratulations …. You literally make me laugh. Funny somebody "

iam_mrmatulee:

"Seeing that man alone make I laugh first Old age nah your mate,More strength unto you Mr ibu ❤️"

deyleh:

"Obi Cubana always supports people omo tell me how he won’t be loved!"

eddysland33:

"Congratulations to him. I only one day they'll wish me and my family congratulations too. "

Mr Ibu lands in hospital on his wedding anniversary

May 25, 2022 being Mr Ibu's wedding anniversary should have been a day of joy and celebration for him and his family but the movie star was in the hospital.

Refusing to let her husband's ill-healty dampen her joy, Mr Ibu's wife shared a loved-up video on her page and disclosed that on their anniversary last year, her husband was in the hospital.

Ibu's wife noted that she can't kill herself and still wished the actor a happy wedding anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng