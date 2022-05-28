Davido's first child Imade is growing rapidly and Davido cannot cope with the fact that his little girl is not so little anymore

The 7-year-old shared adorable new photos with her mum Sophia Momodu which got Nigerians gushing

Taking to Imade's comment section, Davido lamented over the fact that his baby is getting really big

Nigerian singer Davido has three kids, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi with Imade being the eldest as a seven year old.

Imade recently shared adorable new photos on her Instagram page and her dad, Davido was one of the numerous people who dropped a comment.

Davido laments as Imade shares new photos Photo credit: @ralimadeadeleke/@davido

Source: Instagram

The singer cannot get over how rapidly his daughter is growing and he could not help but lament over that fact.

To show how deeply hit he is, Davido accompanied his comment with crying emojis.

"My baby gettin so big '

See Imade's post below:

Nigerians react to Imade's post

pablo_milez4:

"See as money they show."

k.bicky:

"You are such a Happy Child. God bless you Sweets. Happy Children's Day ❤️"

ademijuadesolaserah:

"God bless your parents. God bless you too imadeadeleke."

makbee.bj:

"Happy children's day my baby. Well done sweet mum❤️❤️"

cathynass:

"Beautiful mum and her princess. Happy children's day Imade ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

dora.bassey.90:

"This baby is so beautiful "

bishop_147:

"Baddest …. Happy children’s day."

motivational_atmosphere:

"Beautiful mama and daughter. May The Good Lord continue to watch over you all."

taofeeqoh_a:

POV : you saw this picture with Davido ❤️❤️

Source: Legit.ng