Mercy Johnson might be a great actress but it seems the movie star is lacking in the dance department

The mum of four who loves to entertain fans on TikTok recently shared a video where she jumped on a TikTok challenge

Mercy who seemed to be on set was held a walking stick like an old woman and let it go all of a sudden as she started dancing

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson loves to show off her acting skills on TikTok by jumping on challenges and trends.

The actress recently decided to try out a dance challenge and from indications, she is not very good in the dance department.

Mercy Johnson says she can't dance to save her life Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted on her page, Mercy walked into the scene while the song played with a walking stick and the moment the song climaxed, she threw the walking stick away and did her dance.

"I can’t dance to save my life as in at all"

Nigerians recat to Mercy's video

officialsamolatunji1:

"MJ dancer."

cindy_pet200:

"You finally won this challenge momma "

patricksarahene:

"You try ooo because I be worse dancer"

michael_chris74:

"We know that one but you can act to save your life "

_dhemmielardey_:

"You are still better than most of us MJ"

adejoh.b:

"Haba!! Mama why u dey fall my hand like this na?"

stayfit_withiy:

"Abeg which role you dey play for this movie self, can't wait to see it."

quenlois:

"It’s the switch for me "

fideliaanemeje:

"Dis dance that I enjoyed. You've got the swag jare."

