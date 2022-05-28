Popular award-winning dancer Kaffy Shafau earned a lot of backlash after her marriage to her husband ended

Despite the criticism, she maintained that the separation was for the best even though the union produced two children

In a recent interview with media personality Chude, the dancer revealed that she was celibate in her marriage for three years before the divorce

When popular Nigerian dancer Kafayat Shafau aka Kaffy announced that she was no longer with the father of her two kids, she was greeted with a lot of backlash and criticism.

The award winning dancer stood her ground as she used her situation as a lesson for other women out there.

Kaffy reveals her hubby ex-hubby cheated on her Photo credit: @kaffydance

Source: Instagram

Kaffy spills the tea

It took sitting with popular media personality Chude for Kaffy to finally open up about her failed marriage and the circumstances surrounding it.

The mum of two disclosed that her ex-husband chose not to cheat on her with other women but her own best friend.

Kaffy added that she only started healing when she stopped sleeping with her ex-husband three years before the divorce finally happened.

The dancer also touched on the traumatic and horrible marriage her parents had as well as the selfish thoughts she used to have concerning marriage.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kaffy's video

laposh_place:

"Omg!!! This is so sad."

teeto__olayeni:

"Marriage is an alignment of assignment!!!"

tweetyfaces:

"The enemy is always within "

emeraldclaire_couture:

"She is not your best friend sis , she is enemy in disguise. How can you even be attracted to your best friend boyfriend not to talk of husband? You should see them as brother please"

brie_jt:

"Ndi best friend. Na who friends never wrong dey get best friend."

tochukwujoyce:

"Her reason was so valid to divorce..Marriage no be by force."

My marriage failed for so many reasons

Popular Nigerian dancer Kaffy returned to her Instagram page with a fresh post after announcing her divorce to the world.

The respected dance professional extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has reached out after the revelation.

Kaffy, however, maintained that her divorce will be an opportunity for her to teach others and inspire them to do better in their relationships.

