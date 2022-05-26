Another season of Big Brother Naija is upon Nigerians and a video of an aspirant recording her entry video has made the rounds on social media

The young lady was seen giving her presentation as her supportive family held lights, fans and other accessories to make her video better

Nigerians however pointed out that she already kicked herself out of the game by revealing her identity with the video

The video of a young lady recording her entry video for the 7th season of the Big Brother Naija show has sparked reactions on social media.

In a post sighted online, the young lady who donned a gold shimmering dress was seen standing on a chair and delivering her speech while her family members rallied around her in support.

BBNaija aspirant stirs reaction with audition video Photo credit: @datswasup

Source: Instagram

The supportive family members held extra lights, fans and other things to make her video crisp and clear for the audition.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

memes._ng:

"Yes the family support is there, she's gorgeous and also giving a good presentation. But tbh Posting this is not the Best idea. BBN always tries to hide the identity of contestants till they enter the house. This might just affect her chances."

uche.akura:

"Shouldn't have posted it but all the best sis, she's gorgeous."

asabadigital:

"She will not even enter the with this kind of publicity, you don't publicly disclose such information until you are in and out of the house."

mamjules1:

"She's really focused because I can't be this serious with all these people around me"

purple_emoji_:

"But I thought one of the rules is not to tell anyone??? And they just told the world "

reshapeme_nig:

"Ohmmm! She shouldn't have posted this yet. But good luck to her ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng