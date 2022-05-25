Veteran Nollywood star Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly called RMD has shared a video of a man who many mistook for him at a firdt glanec

The man who was showing off his smooth dance skills in the video also has a bald head and white beards like RMD

The actor affirmed that they are not related but would however like to shows off some moves with the man

A video of a smooth dancer popular actor RMD shared on his Instagram page has gatherd attention as many believed that they have to be related.

At a first glance, the man who had an all black ensemble on looked like the veteran movie star as he also sports a bald look with white beards.

RMD expresses desire to meet man with smooth dance moves

Source: Instagram

In the caption, RMD disclosed that people brought the video to his attention, but despite how smooth the lookalike moves are, they aren't related.

He also added that he will like to meet up with the man if his handle is tagged and burst some moves with him.

"I got a lot of tags from fans concerning this post today, and I must confess that his moves are smooth. But contrary to the rumors, we are not related. But I’ll very much like to meet with him and burst some moves ."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

evaxalordiah:

"Dear God please forgive my filthy mind and all the filthy places it has gone to. Amen I pray by fire "

bammybestowed:

"Too smooth yo!"

anna_bhee:

"I actually thought it was you the first time I saw the video until I looked properly "

pemisire2015:

"This dance is for gentlemen"

clara_inv:

"@mofedamijo lol his handle is @nebs1881 your brother from another mother lol,"

therealafrocandy:

"Mmh these are very Expensive Dance Steps "

gracioussana:

"Oohh I thought it you until I read the caption ❤️❤️❤️"

