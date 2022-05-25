Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Ka3na has revealed her intention to rule the country with a recent post on her Instagram page

The reality star who relaocated recently decided to make a come back to Abuja to declare her intention

Ka3na's campaign poster has generated mixed reactions on social media with many trolling her for making such an announcement

Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate Ka3na aka Boss Lady has taken to social media to reveal her intention to join the presidential race.

The mum of one who recently relocated to the UK with her daughter is currently in the country an made her ambition known on her Instagram page.

BBNaija's Ka3na wants to be president Photo credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

The reality star also shared a poster as she seems to be contesting under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"THE CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG "



Nigerians react to Ka3na's ambition

iam____tbaby:

"You no win bbn na president "

iam_jayscalar:

"The boss lady, after watching u during ur reunion, I trust u to deliver as president❤️"

nosegbe_ijeoma_becky122:

"Madam go sleep abeg, wettin best this, so presidentship done turn to kindergarten wey everybody wey go?"

_gglowria_:

"I like her mind!! She dey think very big."

iam_brandyp:

"Na yul Edochie cause am shaa."

tessy_stephine:

"What a man can do a woman can do better "

Ka3na cooks up a storm as oyinbo daughter requests for pounded yam and okazi soup

For Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na aka Boss Lady, her daughter, Lila gets whatever she wants to eat, even if it's a traditional food all the way in the UK.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel with clips of the moment she asked her daughter what she wanted and Lila mentioned pounded yam.

Surprisingly, instead of the little girl to ask for cereal or other lightweight food she requested for pounded yam and okazi soup.

A surprised Ka3na however assured her baby that she would get what she asked for. The reality star then shared photos of the process of getting the food ready.

