Fast rising act Portable is proving with each passing day that he is ready to have an impact in the music industry regardless of how he is perceived

While many thought the singer's Zeh Nation is just for jokes, Portable has gone one step ahead to trademark and register the name

After the singer shared proof on social media, his fans and followers applauded and praise him for the gesture

Nigerian singer, Portable has taken his brand/company name Zeh Nation to another level as he now has sole copyright to the name.

The singer might just come up with a record label under the name soon and he made sure to secure it even though many thought Zeh Nation was just cruise.

Portable's fans applaud him for trademarking Zeh Nation Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

Portable shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram by sharing the certificate of incorporation.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Portable's post

igbinoviaowen:

"Certified "

tblaze_cosmetics:

"Portable is not here to play."

dotunonadipe:

"Congratulations Mr. Habbi Aka Portable. Looking forward for the development of this your new company."

nkese.eyo:

"Zeh don get certified!"

ss_visuals1:

"Confirmed ✅Work don start be that ooo"

epheams_ojonto:

" zeh nation to the world."

valentineodunze:

"Street take over ❤️ wisdom man."

no_case3600:

"What’s this for.....Woto Woto Nigeria ."

olasheu_ijobafresh:

"More grace Zaahzoo"

Portable reacts as he bags two Headies nominations

Popular Nigerian fast-rising singer Portable took to social media to acknowledge the fact that he bagged not just one but two Headies nominations for 2022.

The singer is up with other talented, fast rising and established singers for the Rookie of the Year and Best Street-Hop artiste awards.

On his Instagram page, Portable shared screenshots of the categories he was nominated for and in the caption, revealed that he worked hard for the well deserving nominations.

Portable's song with Olamide and Poco Lee, Zazu earned him the nominations.

Portable shows off new car

Singer Portable was heartbroken after some fans who tried to get money from him destroyed his car beyond recognition.

Despite the setback, Portable splurged millions on yet another car, a Lexus, and in his announcement, appealed to fans not to destroy it.

The singer shared a photo of his new whip as he sat down and posed on the booth.

Source: Legit.ng