The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, and his beautiful wife, Queen Sekinat, have marked their 19th wedding anniversary in style.

The Monarch shared beautiful photos on Instagram as he gushed over his wife with a beautiful caption

Followers of the king have flooded his page with congratulatory messages as they gauhed over the adorable King and his Queen

The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi has spent 19 beautiful years with his stunning first wife Queen Sekinat.

The Monarch shared the joy of the special occasion with Nigerians as he took to his Instagram page with photos and sweet words.

Oba Elegushi and first wife celebrate 19th wedding anniversary Photo credit: @hrmsaelegushi/@qsefoundation

Source: Instagram

The king declared that it has been 19 years of living and loving as he prayed for better years ahead.

"19 amazing years of living and loving. The best years are ahead. May God keep this union forever. Happy Wedding Anniversary."

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Elegushi and his wife

jumokeodetola:

"Happy anniversary your royal highness."

ayshaagee:

"Couple crush all day everydayHappy anniversary king and his queen."

adefunke.adelakun:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary to Our Royal Majesty ❤️ King Gushi and Our Beautiful Olori Sekinat AramideAlmighty Allah will continue to keep u together insha Allah."

teebillz323:

"The flyest king of all time...... "

ysalu69:

"Happy wedding anniversary. More blissful years ahead."

enemowevents:

"Congratulations to Kabiesi and our exquisite Olori! May almighty continue to bless and uphold you both!"

evextrabyjooksybaby1:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary my Personal peeps. Kabiyesi & Olori long may your union be ❤️"

topmumasabi:

"Happy wedding anniversary to the King of the people and his beautiful Queen ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng