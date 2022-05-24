Popular Nigerian comedian, AY dedicated his second child Ayomide in church recently and a lavish party followed

The comedian left no kobo spared as he pulled off a lavish party for his baby girl in a beautiful and breathtaking setting

Nigerians could not help but gush over the lavish display of wealth as they congratulated AY and his family again

Popular award-winning Nigerian comedian AY and his family melted hearts on social media recently when they dedicated their second child, Ayomide.

After 13 years, Ayomide came into the world and the comedian is leaving no stone unturned to prove that the little girl means a lot to his family.

Fans gush over AY's lavish decoration video Photo credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

After the dedication, the comedian shared a video of the lavish decoration of his space for a house party specially for his baby girl.

The video captured a breathtaking aerial view of the venue which was decorated with beautiful flowers, white and silver balloons, angelic pieces, and lights that gave the place a stunning view at night.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A Y O M I D E's H O U S E P A R T Y"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over AY's video

doktashittu:

"I trust you Boss "

ibro_celebtennistrainer:

"Too much joor"

freshbyuabuja:

"This is really beautiful amazing concept."

oyinraji:

"This life get Moneyyyyyy!!!!!!!!! E get why"

woedem_fashion:

"This is very beautiful "

cheffgeny:

"This pass wedding Congratulations ❤️"

lyly_lydz:

"This is captivating ❤️❤️❤️"

faigrance_scents:

"Congratulations May God bless the baby with a long, pious and healthy life. AMEEN"

ehiucabigail:

"For the joy she brought…she deserves all the love ❤️ welcome baby AYOMIDE."

Celebs storm AY’s luxury mansion for daughter’s christening party

It is indeed a beautiful moment for comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, who welcomed a child some months ago.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the doting father and his wife took their daughter, Ayomide, to the house of God for the very first time for a child dedication ceremony.

After the ceremony at the church, the celebrity couple hosted family members and close friends to an intimate christening party.

Source: Legit.ng