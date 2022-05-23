Popular Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson put her dog on the hot seat after the animal chewed the biggest naira denomination, N1000

Sharing a video, the actress was seen scolding the dog who looked on innocently while she asked if it thought the paper was food

Lydia's video sparked different reactions on social media as many people blamed the little dog for eating the money

The little black puppy had chewed a huge sum of N1000 and the actress could not help but lament as she questioned the dog.

Lydia Forson's dog chews her N1k Photo credit: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Despite the fact that the movie star raised her voice and kept shoving the damaged money in the dog's face it did not flinch and only looked on innocently.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Lydia's rant

harbeeola08:

"A whole #1000 Nigerian money."

arinzechukwuu:

"Naaahhh those eyes are killing."

nickjay75:

"The dog no get joy."

ugtina__:

"It's the dog's face for me."

ezprince1010:

"Let me know when he replies you."

__oyebisi.xx:

"Omor, na to wipe am cord for neck oh...1k ninu rogbodiyan yii??"

janelleometere:

"Wey money hard to see like this, where the dog see am?"

adeolamercy5:

"Real definition of a toxic relationship . See the innocent face."

the.jagaban:

"But She Ghanaian nah…. She’s indirectly mocking Nigerian economy … she’s not wrong anyway."

decorehomes_and_spaces:

"The dogs come dey do like say e no know wetin she dey talk. Meanwhile e know finish. "

Source: Legit.ng