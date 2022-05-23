Having thieves mingle at parties and cart away money isn't new, but a woman met her end when she was caught by other fellow women

In a video shared by MC Pikin, the thief was made to sit on a chair as several women reached into her outfit to retrieve money

Several crumpled notes were taken out of the woman's blouse, and armpit as people around lamented over her audacity

Nigerian comedian, MC Edo Pikin, recently shared a video of the moment a woman was caught at a party after she stole money from most likely the dancefloor.

In the video, a group of women surrounded the caught thief as they rummaged her body while retrieving the several rumpled naira notes scattered around her upper body.

Women recover money from party thief Photo credit: @mcedopikin

Source: Instagram

As the show unfolded, other women around lamented at her audacity as more and more money was recovered.

"Caught red handed , stealing money in event I attended on Saturday. I felt for her though, but stealing is stealing. Women respect women , they made sure she was not touched."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

officialdaayuur:

"I love women they are special and they have respect for each other even when they don’t give a F about us they care for each other God bless our mothers and sis all over the world I hope the lady is good and thanks to those women for not letting anyone touch her they understand things are hard too maybe next time my sis there will do better stealing is not the way."

joeamani7:

"I been dey think say dat woman Dey do magic o, the way she take dey bring out the money from her cloths."

phaytee.faiosa:

"And she wore the perfect dress for the job."

iamjccollins:

"Na she and the tailor way run this material Na plan am. Event Stealing Outfit."

iamking_nosa:

"Let him or her who hasn't sin cast the first stone" but shame sha why steal."

Zookeeper loses finger after Lion bites him

In other news, tourists were left shocked after a man lost a finger after a caged lion he was playing with bit him.

The zookeeper at a St Elizabeth Jamaica Zoo rushed for immediate medical attention after the incident that was recorded by tourists.

At least fifteen people who were at the animal sanctuary witnessed the shocking incident that was also posted online.

Source: Legit.ng