Popular Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw was on eof the numerous stars who attended Ini Dima-Okojie's wedding

The actress had a great time at the event to the point of joining cultural dancers hired to entertain guests at the party

The Nollywood veteran wowed guests and her fans with immaculate moves and the power of her knees at 50

Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding was all shades of fun and one guest who had a swell time at the event was veteran actress Kate Henshaw.

Traditional Efik dancers were hired to entertain guests at the wedding, but Kate stole the show as she joined them on the dancefloor.

Kate Henshaw wows many at Ini Dima-Okojie's wedding Photo credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

At 50, the actress displayed immacute strength and coordination as she joined the dancers and matched their every move to the beat.

Other gues who watched the beautiful display whipped out their phones to record as they cheered Kate Henshaw on.

"I love my culture. Couldn't help it.... had to join in.Eyen Efik. Ke ntak efik edi mbakara.#Happychild "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians recat to Kate Henshaw's video

gbemioo:

"Beautiful."

busoladakolo:

"This is so beautiful. Aunty Kate❤️❤️"

iamadunniade:

"Awwhh this is beautiful."

funkekut:

"I knew this was going to happen!! Is there anything you can’t do???!? ❤️❤️"

omowunmi_dada:

"This is so beautiful "

adaoraukoh:

"Maami u will not kill us u2much"

melanin_favor:

"They don't understand your joywhen you love your culture you just can't control it,i would even take off my heels #efikedimbakara"

deadorablelooks_interiors:

"So beautiful to watch"

Ini Dima-Okojie's star-studded traditional wedding was all shades of fun

Popular Nollywood actress Ini-Dima-Okojie was right to have built anticipation for her traditional wedding as fans on social media could not get enough of moments from the events.

The party was a star-studded one as A-list actors and actresses showed up in style in their coordinated outfits to celebrate with their colleague.

Beyond the beautiful outfits and faces, Ini's guests especially Nollywood stars had a swell time eating, dancing, and most importantly, having fun on the dancefloor.

Source: Legit.ng