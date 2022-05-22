Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu recently tied the knot with his new lover and different reactions took over social media

The actor's ex-wife Maureen has been the topic of discussion following her reactions over the news when it made the rounds

After several rounds of bashing from Nigerians, Maureen decided to offer an explanation and also apologise to Blossom's new wife

Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen aka Red Vigor has offered an explanation for one of her reactions on social media over the actor's new wife.

A fan had made fun of the new wife saying the Blossom left a hot woman for another who does not measure up.

Red Vigor apologises to Blossom's new wife Photo credit: @redvigor/@blossomchukwujekwu

Red Vigor apologises

Taking to her Instagram page, Red Vigor gave alenghty explanation for her comment and disclosed how a simple mistake made her the talk of social media.

"I tried to find the actual comment where this was made and I couldn't find it. I guess the Adamma lady must have been trolled enough to go look for her comment and take it down. It's EXTREMELY important to me that i clear the Air cos really, no bride should go through such EVER. I actually had to reach out to a blog to see if they got the full munch but that was how it was munched by them."

She continued by saying that nobody deserves such cruelty especially on their big day and she just did not do the due diligence of checkingwho she was replying when she did.

"Someone had called me all sorts of horrible names and I had at-ed the person and commented the "hahahahahahahaha" but I guess I didn't double check it before posting my comment so it got posted without the person's handle making it look like I was replying adamma instead of the troll. I know I play just too much but I would NEVER EVER be that mean to anyone ever and NOONE deserves such cruelty and of all days, on their Big day. All Said, I apologize to the Lovely Bride, it was very careless of me."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

bekzhairandmore:

"I can attest to this cos I actually saw the comment you ahahaha for/to. May God bless you Red and all party involved."

ronkeyzee:

"She gained my respect for this. Bless her heart."

deliaberry90:

"And they said she wasn’t a peace of mind for him? Pls let me hahahahahaha blogs carry this one abeg I wan buy the case. They won’t see people trolling u but they’re fast to screenshot your comment shame on them!"

abbey_pedro:

"Really hope people will see the sincerity in this post cuz the optics of that laugh was quite cruel with the timing being poor."

Nigerians bash Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife for joining fan to laugh at his new wife

Popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu was in the news following his marriage to another woman two years after his marriage to ex-wife of five years Maureen.

Different reactions took over social media and Maureen herself dropped different reactions to the news.

In a post sighted online, someone had pointed out to Maureen that her ex-husband left her despite how hot she is for another woman who doesn't measure up.

Blossom's ex-wife agreed with the statement by laughing.

