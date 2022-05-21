Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has been called out several times by her stepson Benito but the mum of two is not letting it get to her

A recent video of Benito making shocking revelations ans allegations about the actress and her hubby JJC Skillz has made the rounds on social media

Daspite the reactions online, Funke gathered her crew members and made a fun video of them showing off her numerous awards

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele is not bothered about the claims and allegations her stepson Benito has laid against her.

In a recent video, the young man reiterated that the actress is not who she pretends to be as she maltreats her workers and cheats on her husband, JJC Skillz.

Funke and crew members having fun

Funke shows off awards

Ina video shared on her Instagram page, the actress was seen with some of her crew members and they took turns showing off her numerous awards to the camera.

Nigerians react to the video

folagade_banks:

"Squad of life!! See as AMVCA flood everywhere ❤️!!! Nollywood number 1! Beyoncé of nollywood.. e choke"

mamie_yna_001:

"Happy people ...I love the vibes "

tobbiakins:

"You are too much . Too much blessings ❤️❤️"

bukunmioluwasina:

"I JUST LOVE THIS WOMAN "

dorleepee:

"Many more to come sis..."

iamyhuzzi:

"Make dem shaa No break all our hard earned awards "

hollarmies_beautyfashion_world:

"Pepper them gang!! if e easy go run am"

fabrealtors_:

"Haters gonna hate potatoes gonna potate ❤️"

rho_dami:

"I like this reply sha....make person no fit para say you guys are not working hard enough???."

Funke Akindele revealed the names of twin sons at the AMVCA

Funke Akindele bagged an award for best actress in a comedy at the recent African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), and she finally made public the names of her twin boys.

This came weeks after the boys' faces were unveiled by Mella, JJC Skillz’s baby mama, with the former dragging Funke and her baby daddy over an alleged harsh treatment they meted out on her son, Benito.

In what could be termed revenge, Mella shared a photo showing the faces of the actress' twins, which she has kept away from the media for years.

