Popular actress Nkechi Blessing has sparked reactions on social media after a shameless display in a video

The actress in a bid to debunk the claim by her ex Falegan that she doesn't change her undies for days removed the one she had on

Nigerians found Nkechi's video cringeworthy as many bashed her for going to such length just to prove a point

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is not over the fact that her politician ex Opeyemi Falegan revealed to the world that she is unclean with her undies.

In a video sighted online, the actress shocked many as she unceremoniously removed her undies from under the gown she was wearing.

Nkechi Blessing removes undies in video Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The audio that play was her voice and she was heard saying God forbid the day she would wear undies.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi's video

babychayyy:

"Are you not embarrassed? Is this not embarrassing??"

okechukwuanorue:

"This your ex words really touch you "

tthatlibradoll:

"How old is this woman ffs‍♀️"

umukoro_kandi:

"What’s actually wrong with this lady ? "

debby_d_pacesetter:

"She is very classless and hungry... if all these are influencing to put food and feed on her family then it’s irritating... there are other ways pls."

creamyelma12:

"Nkechi zukwanuike..all this unnecessary drama over pant e b like say true true u dey wear dirty pant "

be_curvy_miraculous_fat_burner:

"She is an actress don't forget. Make una calm down and get entertained."

_favoritelovett:

"How old is she again? SMH ‍♀️ if nonsense was a person "

Nkechi Blessing's ex apologises go her in emotional video

The estranged lover of Nkechi Blessing, Honourable Opeyemi Falegan sparked hilarious reactions when he appeared on Daddy Freeze's Instagram live session.

During the interactive session, Opeyemi tendered his unreserved apology to Nkechi and declared that he understood what she might have been going through.

He admitted his fault and declared that he is ready to kneel down and beg if that is what the actress wanted.

Opeyemi further stated that he still loves Nkechi from the bottom of his heart in the heartwarming video.

