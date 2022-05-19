Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate Pere has announced that he recently acquired a new car on social media

The actor shared a short video of the exterior and interior of the new car as he proudly gushed over it

As expected, fans and colleagues of the reality star have flooded the comment section of his post with congratulatory messages

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Pere Egbi has joined the long list of celebrities who have splurged millions on a new car this year.

The actor who could not contain his excitement took to his Instagram page with a video showing off just a little part of the exterior and interior of his new black car.

Pere flaunted his new car in a short video Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Pere didn't caption his post, but the video itself spoke volumes.

"No caption needed."

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Pere

bomaakpore:

"My rich friend."

whitemoney__:

"You are doing well."

mrsmimifest:

"Hehehehe my general has done it again congratulations man."

daphnesimport:

"It's a Lexus in black something. Congratulations Perez "

iamwendytush:

"Congratulations na big man car be this one o."

bess_ybest:

"Congratulations favourite, more bigger blessings ahead"

yomicasual:

"Money man!"

