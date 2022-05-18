Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian Maryam Apaokagi Greene aka Taaooma is a current favourite on social media

To the surprise of many the young content creator celebrated her first wedding anniversary in January

Taaooma's husband, Abdul Azeez Greene aka Abula who is a cinematographer recently opened up about their relationship

Popualr Nigerian skit maker and comedian Maryam Apaokagi Greene also known as Taaooma has successfully shielded her marriage from her fame and social media.

The content creator and her cinematographer husband Abdul Azeez Greene popularly called Abula celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January.

Taaooma and Abula are one of social media's favourite couples Photo credit: @taaooma

Source: Instagram

Some things should be kept coded

Their anniversary came as a surprise to a lot of fans seeing as the couple did not hint at any point that they tied the knot.

In an interview with The Cable, Abula opened up on why they kept their wedding low-key and his relationship with the skit maker.

According to the filmmaker who affirmed that got married in January, it was a joint decision with Taaooma not to publicise their marriage.

“We’re married, we got married on January 23, 2021. I don’t know if I should call it low-key or not…but I know that we are married. There’s nothing low-key about it. Sometimes, the things that keep you out should be kept coded."

For someone in his line of work, Abula holds his work ethics dearly when it comes to working with female vixens as well as his admirers.

“As for the vixens and models, they know me, they know how strict I’m when it comes to work. I’m a friend to all of them but there’s a limit to the kind of friendship we keep."

