Nigerian singer, Davido recently graced the streets of Lagos with American rapper DaBaby and excited fans trooped out to see them.

According to a video, the singer seemed to have visited a popular spot Tarkwa Bay and had offended a man.

Man cries out accuses Davido of breaking his head in Lagos Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, the singer was spotted addressing the crowd while a man accused him of 'bursting' his head.

Davido however did not pay attention to the man despite the accusation as the man tried to get him to apologize.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

stackchaser__________xx:

"Them fit still burst your nose and mouth today again no compensation "

adesope.adebo.9:

he say sorry for me

shark_3535356:

"Till them burst him head again."

adunni12:

E Dey remind davido so e go fit do remix

cama__sneh002:

"When you sef no stay one place "

ireoluwacash_:

"Them go reburst your head again "

mbe_nji:

"5 naira you no go see."

montesarah01:

"Are you reminding him to burst it again?"

perr_ygram:

"Heard that sh*it sometimes before thought it’s a lie fr this true "

bahdboybayo:

"Dem burst am wella OBO don promise dem something."

