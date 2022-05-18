Singer Timi Dakolo appears to have a budding football superstar in his family and this will be his son, Alexander

The doting father shared a video of the young man playing soccer with popular football superstar Ndidi Wilfred

Fans were seen in the comment section with different reactions as they urged the singer to give the young man what he wants

Music star Timi Dakolo’s son seems to have an interest in becoming the next big football superstar.

The singer recently took to his Instagram page with videos showing the moment the young man, Alexander, was seen enjoying the popular sport with footballer Ndidi Wilfred.

Timi Dakolo's son training for football in video. Photo: @timidakolo/@ndidi25

Source: Instagram

Sharing the clip, Dakolo tagged Winfred and told him that Alexander has not stopped talking about playing football with him since their last session together.

Dakolo equally noted that Alexander also wants a backyard where he would be able to enjoy the game.

He wrote:

"@ndidi25 thank you, @alexanderdakolo hasn’t stopped talking about playing football with you. Now he wants this kind of backyard for his training."

Social media users react

The singer's followers appeared to be in support of his son as they encouraged him to give Alexander what he wants.

Read some comments sighted below:

gentleojay said:

"You must get that backyard for my boy o."

kobe.isikima said:

"Give him the backyard Sir."

onyinyay said:

"Alexander must get what he wants and that’s the backyard."

thebigmanchamp said:

"Ball hit am she shout … omo butty pikin sweet to watch o."

onlinegmi said:

"Family is sweet."

Source: Legit.ng