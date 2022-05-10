Veteran actor Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello clocked 70 recently and an intimate party was thrown to celebrate him

The actor's son Femi Adebayo shared clips from the event on Instagram and one of them showed the moment he had a dance battle with Sola Sobowale

Known for her charisma and refusal to take a back seat, Sobowale gave Femi a hard time as she showed off impressive moves for her age

Popular actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo and his family threw an intimate 70th birthday party for their dad, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello.

The actor and his siblings left no stone unturned to make sure that their father had a great time as he clocked the new age.

Fans hail Sola Sobowale's impressive dance skills Photo credit: @solasobowale/@femiadebayosalami

In a clip sighted on Femi's page, he was sen with veteran actress Sola Sobowale at the party and they both had a dance battle to a song playing in the background.

For her age, Sobowale displayed impressive dance skills as she matched her younger colleagues energy and every step in the lovely video.

Even Femi himself had to admit that the actress gave off better moves than he did.

"Digging it with the legend @solasobowale... She got the better moves."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians hail Sola Sobowale

smitholawale120:

"Mummy Sho.....If she doesn't show up for anybody, but for Oga Bello..She will show up..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#OBA King of boys."

temitope0302:

"Why not ! She is the #kingofboys !"

barristercook:

"She can dance ooo!!!!"

atolagbe_mariam:

"Most Happiest birthday to pappy❤️mama no go gree"

dovey_fabrics:

"King of boys and king of thieves"

ajdigitalmedia_":

"Shey mummy @solasobowale waa keere niii?? Give dem momma❤️"

dollykissy7:

"Seriously mama issa vibe❤️❤️ me love her."

Oga Bello in tears as kids buy him new car for 70th birthday

Yoruba veteran actor Adebayo Salami became the latest owner of a brand new car that came as a gift from his children on his 70th birthday.

One of the veteran actor's sons, Femi Adebayo, revealed he had always known his father to be a disciplinarian but was surprised to see him shed tears as he received the keys to the car when it was presented to him amid cheers and jubilation from those around.

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to congratulate Oga Bello on the new car.

