Nigerian rapper Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, also known as Dagrin passed away in 2010 and he is still fondly remembered to date

In a video sighted on Instagram, his dad was seen listening and vibing to his song at what presumably was an interview with some men

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many people noted that there is no point opening the wound of what the man has lost

Popular Nigerian rapper Dagrin tragically passed away twelve years ago, but he is still being remembered and fondly talked about by Nigerians.

A video of the late rapper's aged dad listening to his song in the company of some people has sparked reactions online.

As Dagrin's popular number 'Pon Pon Pon' played, the old man nodded along with a faint smile on his face.

After the song ended, someone behind the camera asked if he knew who sang it and the rapper's dad affirmed that his son did.

The old man also disclosed that he supported his son's career because he himself is gets his daily bread from the entertainment industry.

Nigerians react to the video

olabarbie_ola:

"A lot going through his mind "

derespect:

"Baba na entertainment man. He used to rent speakers and other equipment for artistes that year in Meiran."

mc_flash_comedian:

"You people just open a wounded injury, why playing this song for Baba? No man on earth will be happy that he buried his own son "

milkmeami:

"The smile shows how much he misses him God please comfort family…"

sosa_pot:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace "

iamqneth:

"The son has long been gone,why open an injury that is healed?"

