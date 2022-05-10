Adekaz's first wife Funsho put him and Mercy Aigbe on a blast after she saw videos of the actress in her house

In a bid to clear the air, Adekaz revealed that all his first wife did was buy some furnishing materials in the house and he has refunded part of the money

He also added that his first wife left him no choice but to remarry after she relocateed permamantly to the United States

After two huge call outs by Adekaz's first wife Funsho on social media over the fact that Mercy Aigbe makes videos in her house, the movie promoter has spoken up.

In a lengthy post, Adekaz refuted his first wife's claims over the fact that they built a house together, he disclosed that she bought some furnishings in the house and he has refunded part of her money.

The movie marketer added that his new wife Mercy Aigbe has also addedsome furnishings in the house and he understands that his first wife is angry about him taking a second wife but she left him no choice when she relocated to the US.

Adekaz further said that he won't paint his first wife in bad light because of their kids, but as a Muslim, his religion permits him to take more than one wife as long as he does not maltreat them and takes care of them.

Nigerians react to Adekaz's statement

dejumokestoreandstyling:

"Oga go and rest … divorce her n move on with the new wife stop using islam to cage woman into unfaithful home."

iam_adetoyo:

"Why you de use this “I am Muslim cover up? Oga go rest."

baby_girly_jay:

"Ordinary house way you build na him 2 wives Dey furniture so ? GOD Abeg o I tire for Yoruba men "

seeplaceswithada:

"Na mercy aigbe type this thing "

modesolami:

"Religion sha , but 1000$ money for maggi or salt . Ladies better work oo make man no comot shock absorber for your leg."

belovedgreatness001:

"I think it wouldn't have been a problem to your ist wife, if you hadn't marry her friend..gosh it so painful when its your friend who betrayed u."

