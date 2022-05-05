Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemates are back together for the much-anticipated reunion show and they have been sharing snippets on social media

In a video shared by actor Pere on his Instagram story channel after what seemed like a day of filming, the Shine Ya Eye housemates jumbled together as they tried to get their food

Arin, Jaypaul, Kayvee, Angel, Jackie B, JMK, Cross, and Tega were sighted in the video Pere shared

It looks like fans of the Big Brother Naija show will not have to wait too long for the highly anticipated reunion show.

A lot of people are looking forward to the chaos and secrets that will be spilled when the Shine Ya Eye ex-housemates come together.

BBNaija 2021 housemates come together for reunion Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

One of the controversial stars from the season, Pere took to his Instagram story channel with clips from the moment his colleagues scrambled for food on the table.

The food pack was from JMK's brand and Arin, Jackie B, Angel, and a host of others were seen trying to get their share from the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Pere jokingly said that he would release the video so that his colleagues will trend on blogs on social media.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Nigerians react to the video

sumptuous_licious:

"Queen, peace, Whitemoney, Maria, Lucy, LiquoRose. All the Top kings and Queens are missing."

kanoel_fabrics:

"Cross and food."

yemi_clothero:

"Emmanuel and rose is Missing.. I don't even think Emma is present self."

edafe_pre_cious:

"Angel sitting pretty"

love_meofficial:

"I sha know Maria wouldn't even for anything in this life do this hungry people."

imbea2_:

"Maria is not there, she’s nobody’s mate for this bbn session."

Video of Sammie accusing Tega of stealing his chicken resurfaces

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Tega Dominic, refused to let the accusation of theft from her colleague Sammie be piled on the issues she has been dealing with.

Apparently, an old video of Sammie after they left the show where he accused Tega of stealing his chicken has now made the rounds on social media.

The mum of one reached out to Sammie on Twitter and asked why he would tell Emmanuel that she stole his chicken.

Source: Legit.ng