Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Angel Smith has affirmed that she will never be caught proposing to any man in this life

Someone had asked ladies on Twitter if they would propose to a man and Angel made it known that she would rather scoop up dirty mud in a popular market

Angel's followers found her submission funny as they gave mixed opinions about asking for a man's hand in marriage

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Angel Smith recently shared her opinion over a question that was asked on Twitter.

A popular food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie had thrown the question out as she asked if ladies would propose to a man.

Angel reveals ehat she would rather do than propose to a man Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel in her reply affirmed that she would not be cause in such a situation because according to her, she would rather lick mud off the floor of popular Lagos market., Mile 12.

"I’d first lick all the mud in mile 12 before I do this."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Angel's subimission

@odey_me:

"But its kinda romantic when a woman proposes "

@ruby_etoh:

"Thank you. When i no de mad...i cant even hint it..im wayyy to proud fr that bs."

@Angelstarkh:

"When you fall in love you will understand #AngelJBSmith"

@iam_memora:

"Angel Biko you’re cracking me up this early morning "

@PromiseChea:

"No amount of love can make me do this particular one."

@FeyisayoE:

"Let’s take this proposal power out of the hands of men. Anybody should be able to propose."

