Yoruba actor Olaniyi Afonja aka Sanyeri has got fans praising him for doing better for his kids seeing as they are abroad

The actor shared an adorable video of his sons as they thanked his fans for their support and urged them to check his latest project

Nigerians could not get over the resemblance the boys share with their father as well as the smooth American accent they have

Popular Nigerian actor, Sanyeri has got people gushing over his children, two boys with a recent video he shared on his page.

In the video, the boys who share a striking resemblance with their father in American accents thanked his fans for supporting his craft.

Sanyeri shows off his adorable sons Photo credit: @olasassy/@sanyeri234

Source: Instagram

The boys also urged Sanyeri's fans to watch the latest piece of work he has released. A funny moment in the video was the moment one of the boys pronounced 'opakan rebirth'.

"I appreciate everyone that as subscribed to my YouTube channel. Many thanks to Everyone. Opakan REBIRTH EPISODE 6 is now showing on SANYERI Tv Youtube Channel."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Sanyeri's video

isbae_u:

"Every Father’s Joy ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iamofficial_anty_tanwa:

"Omooooor see my brothers hear their accent lasan and see the way they are cute @sanyeri234 am proud of you my Uncle."

omosholape_royal:

"Na sanyeri children Dey speak phonetic so o ❤️❤️"

ayinde_clothing:

"Which one is okpakon rebirth I love the kids❣️

ethelakunne:

"A real definition of where I reach my children go reach pass am join. More blessings."

tife.vibee:

"Are the kids accent for me"

elizabeth.adaobi.5:

"Omo see resemblance chiiiiiii "

ajdigitalmedia_:

"See accent nah money is good o. God bless you both."

Sanyeri reacts as Wizkid posts his viral meme

Much loved Yoruba comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja, popularly known as Sanyeri, finally reacted after Grammy-winning Nigerian star, Wizkid, posted his viral meme.

In recent times, Sanyeri seems to have taken over PawPaw and Odunlade Adekola as the king of memes seeing as his face has been plastered over social media.

The actor’s face became a trending topic followed by the words, ‘e fi le, o fe cook’, on social media.

