Popular American rapper Kanye West has been taken to court by a pastor in the US, David Paul Moten

The lawsuit revealed Kanye is being charged for using a part of a religious sermon in his song Come To Life without seeking permission

This has stirred reactions on social media as many dragged the pastor and questioned if the rapper was not equally spreading the word of God

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly been sued by a US pastor identified as Bishop David Paul Moten.

The report revealed the pastor is suing Kanye for using a piece of sampled audio in one of his songs, Come to Life, a tracklist off his album Donda.

The legal suit claimed parts of the sermon were used for 70 seconds in Kanye west's song. Credit: @kanyewest

According to the pastor, the rapper used parts of a religious sermon he gave without seeking permission.

Texas court documents obtained by US media outlet TMZ claim that parts of the sermon were used for 70 seconds total in the song and can be heard in the intro and then looped throughout.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, “willfully and egregiously” sampled sound recordings of others “without consent or permission,” the documents reportedly stated.

TMZ says the pastor is also suing UMG Recordings, Def Jamf Recordings and G.O.O.D Music over the song.

Fans react as pastor sues Kanye West

Many of the rapper’s fans have taken to social media to react to the allegations made against him.

bobo.zm:

"Wow, anything for money yeah, Religion can be funny, isn’t it about spreading the world the word of God, is it his word, or your word?"

soroka_dianka:

"what happens when people are bored."

rici_mercury:

"What a lame lawsuit"

doc1903:

"If true, surely the pastor would turn the other cheek and forgive Kanye."

loki_1128:

"The Pastor should be honored."

