Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has revealed that she had an ex who forcibly had his way with her for days

The actress revealed that even though she withdrew consent, her ex didn't see anything wrong with his actions because they were in a relationship

Juliet got to leave her exs house when her sister came to look for her and eventually fought her way out of the relationship

Popular Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim recently opened up about what she suffered in the hands of her ex-lover whom she kept his identity a secret.

In an interview with Nigerian media personality Chude, the movie star disclosed that her ex-lover forcefully had his way with him and went as far as locking her up in his house for days.

She continued that despite the fact that she didn't consent to the act and creied, her ex refused to back down with claims that they are in a relationship.

Juliet eventually got to leave his house when her sister came looking for her and at the end of the day, found her way out of the relationship.

She disclosed that she didn't know how to reach out for help or explain what she went through to people back then but urged women, both married or not to report such incident.

"“I told him what he did was rape and he said but we were in a relationship. But was I ready, that was the question, did I say I was In the mood? I kept saying no, stop it, stop it, you pin me down and you’re doing whatever you wanted to do and you’re smiling saying don’t worry and you’re kissing whilst I’m crying, that means you’re a r@pist and I had to leave that relationship."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Juliet's experience

rachelpets:

"Consent is sexy! No is No! The fact that you are in a relationship with someone doesn't mean you have the right to force yourself on them! Otherwise it is called R@pe!"

isibhakhomen_:

"You are telling women to go and report their husband and u can’t even drag ur ex by mentioning his name and calling him out. You are not serious, let start with your ex first."

benjamin_o_ofurum:

"Most times men r forced to make love even when they are stressed and not in the mood but I guess it’s ok."

nwasinachii:

"Yes she is right, my gender Will always call it rape, but when we do that to the other gender even though he is not in the mood, we get angry and says he is cheating. And we call it sexy.. OK oooo. "

alpha_kid_jj:

"Did I hear husbands rape wives? There’s no sex between married couples that can be classified as rape."

Juliet Ibrahim sheds light on current trend among men

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim opened the eyes of many people to the latest trend used to secure marriages these days.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the actress expressed anger over the fact that the only time a man will think of proposing is when he finally gets a woman pregnant.

According to Ibrahim, a man will be with a woman for years or months without any plan to settle down with her but it's when she becomes pregnant she suddenly becomes a wife material.

