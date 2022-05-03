Global site navigation

Sheikh Dr Emeka: E-money Celebrates Eid in Style, Shows Off Rich Arab Outfit, Expensive Watch in His Mansion
Celebrities

Sheikh Dr Emeka: E-money Celebrates Eid in Style, Shows Off Rich Arab Outfit, Expensive Watch in His Mansion

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Nigerian billionaire E-money joined his Muslim followers in celebrating Eid and he shared a feel good video
  • The businessman dressed up like a typical Arab man in the video he shared on his Instagram page to mark the occasion
  • E-money prayed for his followers as he tagged himself the crown Prince of Africa as his people hailed him in the comment section

Popular Nigerian billionaire, E-money celebrated Eid with his Muslim followers and friends with a beautiful video and photos.

Taking to his Instagram page, the businessman shared a feel good video where he dressed up in style as an Arab man complete with a headscarf and luxurious accessories.

E-money celebrates Eid
E-money marks Eid with video thst screams class and luxury Photo credit: @iam_emoney1
Source: Instagram

E-money himself called himself Sheik Emeka Okonkwo as he prayed for everyone.

"I woke feeling good and looked up the sky is blue,it’s blue Happy Eid Al -Fitr Celebration turn on ur blue vibes. Keep Winning. Keep Walking. Crown Prince of AFRICA Sheikh Dr Emeka Okonkwo aka E-MONEY NWATA ANAYO EZE 1. HAPPY NEW MONTH MY BEAUTIFUL FAMILY ❤️❤️"

Watch the video below:

"MAY YOUR PRAYERS AND GOOD DEEDS BE REWARDED ALWAYS. Happy Eid Al -Fitr. Crown Prince of AFRICA Sheikh Dr Emeka Okonkwo aka E-MONEY NWATA ANAYO EZE 1 . HAPPY NEW MONTH "

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with E-money

obi_cubana:

"Odogwu Sheik Nwataanayoeze, biko do sallah for me!!!"

skiibii:

"Nothing wey no Dey fit this man ❤️"

segavfx:

"Amazing!!! This is beautiful Odogwu!!!!"

cor_leone01:

"This one na E-Money label, nice, Happy EID-EL-FITR sir."

davidshekz:

"Love & respect always King❤"

king_ab443:

"May you be blessed with kindness, patience, happiness, and love. Eid Mubarak."

schoolsandals:

"Arab money money ❤️❤️❤️"

nedokonkwo:

"@iam_emoney1 Wishing same for you my very dear brother."

Source: Legit.ng

