Davido performed at an event recently, and two overzealous fans caused quite a stir as they tried to get a hold of the singer on stage

In the video sighted online, Davodo wa performed on stage when a young man gaind access to the stage from the crowd and rushed towards him

Davido backed away as his bouncers got a hold of the young man who fought hard and gave the security personnels a hard time

Just as they were battling that, a young lady also broke free from the crowd, jumped on the stage and headed for Davido

Two die-hard fans of Davido caused quite a commotion at an event where the singer performed recently.

In the video sighted on Instagram, the singer was busy performing to the excited crowd in the full hall when a young man suddenly jumped on stage and put his arm across Davido's shoulder for a minute.

Young man battles boucers for a chance to hug Davido Photo credit: @davido/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The bouncers on stage swooped in and the fan gave them a hard time before they eventually got him to get off the stage.

While they were busy doing that, another fan, a lady also jumped on stage, but she didn't go far with her mission of hugging Davido.

Nigerians react to the video

emmymanie2021:

"Shay all this people wey dey fly enter stage to meet celebrities no dey get shame if bouncers dey push dem away "

slashazhandle:

"Is this part of the performance "

timitmg:

"E be like say I see baddest pick race"

ralph_makaveli47:

"E say “see Wetin your papa Dey cause OBO”"

official_ayomide_toh_frosh:

"The guy on green get mad agidi ehn."

giloverofficial:

"If i see davido, i will do more than that love davido till infinity "

orekelewajoke:

"OBO run oooovery stubborn fans."

