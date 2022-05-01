Global site navigation

Chaos on Stage As Davido’s Bouncers Battle 2 Stubborn Fans Who Struggled and Fought to Hug Him
Chaos on Stage As Davido’s Bouncers Battle 2 Stubborn Fans Who Struggled and Fought to Hug Him

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Davido performed at an event recently, and two overzealous fans caused quite a stir as they tried to get a hold of the singer on stage
  • In the video sighted online, Davodo wa performed on stage when a young man gaind access to the stage from the crowd and rushed towards him
  • Davido backed away as his bouncers got a hold of the young man who fought hard and gave the security personnels a hard time
  • Just as they were battling that, a young lady also broke free from the crowd, jumped on the stage and headed for Davido

Two die-hard fans of Davido caused quite a commotion at an event where the singer performed recently.

In the video sighted on Instagram, the singer was busy performing to the excited crowd in the full hall when a young man suddenly jumped on stage and put his arm across Davido's shoulder for a minute.

Fans tried to hug Davido on stage
Young man battles boucers for a chance to hug Davido Photo credit: @davido/@goldmynetv
Source: Instagram

The bouncers on stage swooped in and the fan gave them a hard time before they eventually got him to get off the stage.

While they were busy doing that, another fan, a lady also jumped on stage, but she didn't go far with her mission of hugging Davido.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

emmymanie2021:

"Shay all this people wey dey fly enter stage to meet celebrities no dey get shame if bouncers dey push dem away "

slashazhandle:

"Is this part of the performance "

timitmg:

"E be like say I see baddest pick race"

ralph_makaveli47:

"E say “see Wetin your papa Dey cause OBO”"

official_ayomide_toh_frosh:

"The guy on green get mad agidi ehn."

giloverofficial:

"If i see davido, i will do more than that love davido till infinity "

orekelewajoke:

"OBO run oooovery stubborn fans."

Cubana Chiefpriest prepares exquisite dishes for Davido and his crew members

Davido's best friend, popular businessman Cubana Chiefpriest was visited by the singer and some of his crew members in his glass house.

Davido and his people were hosted to a lovely feast as Chiefpriest shared a video of the huge spread of food laid out on the table.

In the clip, the singer was seen having a taste of one of the numerous dishes as he took a mouthful while his 30BG crew helped themselves to the food as well.

