Popular actress Osas Ighodaro recently shared her version to Wande Coal's Gentility son currently trending on TikTok

The movie star had no idea she was about to create chaos as many could not help but gush over her amazing body

Quite a number of men were angry that the actress' colleagues disturbed her during the video and hilarious opinions have been shared

Nollywood's Osas Ighodaro is one actress who constantly sets social media on fire with her videos and photos.

Wande Coal's Gentility has been trending on TikTok and Osas decided to share her own version on her Twitter page.

Osas Ighodaro shares video and gets fans gushing Photo credit: @OfficialOsas

Source: Twitter

The actress was however disturbed by some of her colleagues in the video but not after the short dance she did flaunted her voluptuous body.

Watch the video below:

" I had to jump on this one for one of my favs. @wandecoal"

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Osas' video

"Osas please do another one and lock the door this time around."

@Tony_of_lagoss:

"They girl wey dey were white dey mad"

@I_am__Optimist:

"Pleaseeeeeee take my life "

@iamEbiDoris:

"I watched this video more than 5 times and I be woman oo. See the beauty and that smile "

@Orcabi_music:

"I would like for you to finish me completely please. I won't object"

@Zen_firee:

"I’m upset. Who are those people fgs??!"

@its_emyce:

"Na wa, I watched this video like 72 times."

@Big_Aby:

"Please due to popular demand, we need another video without you being disturbed by anyone."

Source: Legit.ng