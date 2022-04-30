Popular actor Yul Edochie has passionately appealed to Nigerians to get him to the post of the president of the country

The actor dropped a video on his page where he laughed over the kind of uproar and reactions the announcement of his second wife caused

Yul then charged people to use the same force and unity to put money together to get him the presidential nomination form

Yul Edochie has once again stirred reactions on social media as he shared a video where he laughed at and commended the energy that greeted the announcement of his second wife.

The popular actor revealed he was amused by how far his news traveled on different social media platforms.

Yul Edochie makes passionate appeal to Nigerians Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

I need you

Moving forward, the actor urged Nigerians to channel the same energy into getting him into the seat of power.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He passionately begged people to come together and buy him the presidential nomination form because the country needs it.

Yul affirmed that becoming president will help Nigerians reclaim the country and fix it.

"Indeed there is trouble. Can we unite? Can we make it work? This video tells it all. Please watch and share."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Yul's appeal

prettymikeoflagos:

"Drop acct let me send in my contribution."

ucheogbodo:

"Make it count but We*"

dgreatermiracle:

"Sir, don't worry. Unite your home first before you try to unite the country."

mhaoufhine_fhwleesity:

"What a manipulative speech."

bigdaddygram_:

"You get second wife abi you no get second wife?"

bigbrotherclubhouse:

"God FORBID you as president of this country. Someone who lacks emotional intelligence and common sense? Someone who turned the wife into an object of ridicule? GOD FORBID IT."

lucious_luxury_skincare:

"Make we even buy you form ? Opor "

ne_nye_nwa:

"Na you get the pikin abi no be you get am??"

officialdehbee:

"He no talk say na prank yet . Go buy your form yourself."

Yul Edochie's second wife boldly praises the first

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, was definitely not scared of the drags or backlash on social media as she boldly hailed his first wife.

Yul had posted photos of his first wife, May, and in the caption confirmed that her position as the first woman in his house remains undisputed.

In the midst of the sea of comments that rushed the post, the actor's second wife, Judy Austin who is the cause of the drama was sighted.

Source: Legit.ng