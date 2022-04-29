Davido's first child Imade and her bestfriend Tiwa Savage's Jamil are starting to have an idea of just how big the singer is

In an adorable video sighted online, the kids paid the singer a visit and they were heard hailing him as they shouted the popular OBO baddest slang

Davido could not help but laugh as Imade repeated the slang, the singer's crew members present in the moment also broke into laughter

Davido's first child, Imade and her bestfriend, Tiwa Savage's Jamil aka Jam Jam were recently seen in a video hailing the singer.

The kids were in the singer's Banana Island mansion with some of his crew members and Davido asked Imade what she called him.

Davido laughs as Imade and Jamil hail him in video Photo credit: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

The little girl replied OBO baddest and Davido as well as other people in the room burst into laughter.

Jamil who was busy jumping from the dining s=chair also shouted 'OBO for life'.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

e_smiler_:

"Unknown to her she’s OBO too "

empress_xx_:

"This Davido laughs like my dad, big man laugh."

westsyde_100:

"Jamal no day stay one place"

ocinachukwu:

"Wetin IFEANYI go come call DAVIDO like this ❤️....I dey wait.."

dogopatrick:

"Jamil and Imade are Davido best company."

thequeen_mofola:

" Jamil, that's it father in law o."

makanakieibrahim:

"I love Imade cute daughter of OBO baddest."

heisvellah:

"Automatic Billionaires "

Ifeanyi scatters Davido's mansion

Davido's son Ifeanyi has no idea how much the things in his father's house costs and just being a toddler, he plays with everything.

In a series of clips shared by Isreal DMW, Ifeanyi was seen playing around Davido's tastefully furnished living room as he watched cartoon on the huge Bang and Olufsen TV.

Ifeanyi scattered the area as he danced, jumped from floor to couch and even decided that standing on the mount where the TV which reportedly cost Davido N68m was placed is a good view.

Isreal also played with his boss' son and appeared to be the only person with him in the living area at the time.

Source: Legit.ng