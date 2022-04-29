Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to social media to highlight the importance of having Igbo men at the helm of affairs in the country

The actor noted that Igbo men are prosperous and would run the country like a business and also bring in profit

Kanayo also revealed his intention to work with a Nigerian president from the southeast and called on his Igbo brothers to join hands

Popular Nollywood veteran, Kanyo O. Kanayo, has listed the benefits of having Igbo people at the helm of affairs and even in the presidential seat.

According to him, God has given the Igbo man the power of business, hence the country in the hands of such a man will be run like a business and even bring in profits.

Kanayo O. Kanayo says Nigeria needs an Igbo president Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

He continued by asking the southwestern part of the country to align with their Igbo brothers to produce a president of Igbo extraction.

The actor pointed out that the annihilation of the Igbo man at important units in the country is not good enough.

Kanayo also added that the Igbo man has built more businesses than anyone from any tribe as they do it with their productivity and receptiveness.

"I will not contest for any political office in 2023. This sacrifice is to enable me work for a Nigerian President of Ibo extraction."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kanayo's statement

cash_fff:

"Well spoken."

sp.okpara:

"Igbo people dominates anywhere they go."

jnonuchukwu:

"Also campaign that our Igbo brothers and sisters should get their PVC!!!!"

jeffanselem:

"That's if their hypocrisy will allow them to understand what you're saying."

iamcollinsb5:

"Igbo don't support Igbo i don't know why."

worldfurniture_ng:

"Honestly! Why are they afraid of the productive tribe."

