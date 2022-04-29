Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, recently became the first Nigerian artiste to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden

The Twice As Tall crooner stormed the stage and wowed the large crowd with several of his energetic performances

One great moment during the performance was when the singer tore his shirt and made the fans go wild

Super talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently became the first from the country to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden.

The much-anticipated event took place on April 28, 2022, in New York and videos from it have gone viral on social media.

Burna Boy gives fan his shirt Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

One highlight of Burna's performance in one of the videos sighted online was when he walked around the stage, tore his shirt and gave it to a fan.

The huge crowd went wild at the gesture as different corners of the huge capacity erupted with shouts of excitement.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's video

hipads1:

"You sure say this cloth na original, Burna Take mic and talk."

rude_boi_khan:

"Wetin person want use shirt wey you tear do."

m_f_concept:

"Na dis guy una dey compare with obo? Make una dey fear God na."

tbellz07:

"I will be very objective. I don't really like Burnaboy but his stagecraft is unparalleled. Others should learn from him."

captain_g27:

"The first time he gave away his shirt, dude made sure he tore it first."

iamdondonnish:

"Abeg person wee collect am wet in he or she won use am do "

alakijar:

"Nah stupidity go make someone collect that tear cloth."

Fans stone Burna Boy with bras at Madison Square Garden

Burna’s skill at giving the crowd their money’s worth was undeniable as he seemed in sync and well prepared with his band on stage.

The music star’s numerous renditions left fans in a frenzy including some females at the event who went wild.

A number of female fans who graced the occasion decided to show the singer some love and appreciation by ‘stoning’ him with their bras, not minding that it was an undergarment.

