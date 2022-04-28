Nollywood actress Christabel Egbenya just welcomed her baby and she has taken to social media to debunk rumours that the child is for Yul Edochie

The actress in a video held the child who she reiterated is her husband's first child and she has nothing to do with Yul Edochie

Christabel also begged people to let the rumours end as her hubby threw a welcome home party for her

Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya, has dissociated herself from Yul Edochie and his 2nd wife saga in a video.

The actress who just welcomed her baby decided to go live on Instagram as she revealed that her husband Mike Onumajuru threw a welcome home party for her.

Christabel Egbenya says Yul Edochie is not her baby daddy Photo credit: @christabelegbenya/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Christabel decided to use the opportunity to debunk claims that her newborn child belongs to Yul Edochie.

While holding the child, the actress screamed several times that her child belongs to her hubby Mike and is his first child.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She also begged people to stop peddling rumours and dragging her as she isn't in any way connected to Yul.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Christabel's video

mide_fwesh:

"Did anyone accuse her ??"

quinetoflagos:

"Cloutina nobody talk anything about your pikin."

onyinyechi.gilbert:

"If clout was a person!"

otubutosyn:

"I believe she's just trying to shade him."

_tee_ayyy:

"When Una don act film finish, make we know abeg."

mar_goodness:

"Omohhhh they finished this lady on her live yesterday.. raining curses on her and her child without knowing she's not even the one.people blood dey hot."

glammbyirene:

"Abi ooo… madam does not want to be associated with the SagaNice one."

husay_nah:

"They look alike tooo much."

mz_dzaku:

"Wahala no dey finish."

No Nollywood actor is faithful

Yul Edochie's recent shocking revelation prompted popular actress Iyabo Ojo to equally drop her two cents.

The actress was on an Instagram session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze, actress Victoria Inyama, and other people.

Iyabo pointed out that she has never seen a Nigerian actor who stayed faithful to their partner, she buttressed her point with the fact that different women flock around and throw themselves at these men.

Source: Legit.ng