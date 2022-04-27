In the midst of the reactions to Yul Edochie's announcement about his second wife and son, a post from his father, Peter condemning his action has resurfaced

Actress Victoria Inyama shared an old post on her Instagram page where the Nollywood veteran pointed out that marrying two wives doesn't make one a man

Edochie rather disclosed that having two wives is an avenue for suffering and breeding confusion among generations

From indications, Yul Edochie's dad, Pete Edochie will not be pleased that his son decided to take a second wife.

Actress Victoria Inyama while expressing her hurt and disappointment on the Yul Edochie matter decided to post his father's take.

Pete Edochie's take onnpolygamy resurfaces Photo credit: @peteedochie/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to Pete in the old statement which still seems valid, marrying two wives does not confer a manly status on anyone.

He added that getting with another wife simply means that one is ready to suffer and breed confusion among his generation.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Thank U Sir @peteedochie. This hurts...I am deeply hurt and Embarrassed.........‍♀️‍♀️"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Victoria's post

_the_amazon:

"Sis!!! It’s the tag for me "

myname_is_april:

"This is very disappointing frm Yul. "

adukujao:

"Chai!!! So Yul hasn't been following his father's wise words? "

herbert.celine:

"Man of calibre!!! Ebubedike himself has spoken in sensible parable as usual ❤️❤️❤️"

fastestnails:

"I wonder what informed the decision to boldly declare a second wife?"

matilda_inspired:

"Men don’t think about the future consequences of their actions.... yul just ruined the peace, tranquility of his home over a maximum of 45minute pleasure "

sir_osemu:

"Why are you taking it personal ‍♂️ you all let him live his life."

Yul Edochie responsible for Judy's two older kids

A popular blogger Cutie_julss has shed more light on the kind of hold Judy has on the Nollywood filmmaker.

According to Julss, Yul has been taking care of Judy's two older kids from a previous relationship while he argues over money with his wife, and mother of his four kids.

The blogger also debunked the rumour that Edochie has really married Judy as second wife as she pointed out that no dowry was paid but rights were performed so that their son will not be tagged illegitimate.

Source: Legit.ng