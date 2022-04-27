Actor Yul Edochie has set the internet on fire after he unveiled his 2nd wife actress Judy Austin as well as the son they have together

Among the several Nigerians with hot takes is Yul's colleague, Uche Maduagwu and he did not waste time in dragging the actor

Maduagwu questioned Edochie's brand of Christianity and pointed out thet his first wife can drag him to court

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie is currently the talk of town after he revealed rather surprisingly that he has a son with his second wife, a fellow actress, Judy Austin.

As expected, Nigerians have shared different opinions and controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has also called out Edochie.

Uche Maduagwu slams Yul Edochie over new wife matter Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Are you still a Christian?

Maduagwu in his statement revealed that he had an inkling that something was spiritually wrong with Edochie.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He continued by pointing out that it is an abomination for a Chriatain to take two wives and the news broke him.

Maduagwu further added that Yul's first wife, May has a right to take him to court except he has turned into a Muslin or traditionalist.

He then advised his colleague to build his home before he dreams of becoming president.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Maduagwu's statement

benbills007:

"This guy really messed up and trust me Nigerians will never respect him ever again..Nothing wrong in marrying 2 wives but as a Christian,you can’t do that."

henrydoo101:

"Werey no fit keep to his words no need for him to contest for election becoz nah for internet him start his failure "

sensima.udoh:

"He’s right I support him on this."

ahunanya_hecares:

"If this guy I respect and trust could do this, I fear for myself. In coming President, how are you better than the current problem in power."

godson6ix9ine_____:

"The fear of GIST LOVERs BLOG is the beginning of wisdom "

Yul Edochie's first wife reacts to news of 2nd wife and baby

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie took to social media with a surprising revelation for his fans and followers in the online community.

The movie star revealed that he has a son who was welcomed some months ago by his second wife and fellow Nollywood colleague, Judy Austin.

From indications, all is not exactly at peace in the movie star's home as his first wife, May, didn't seem so pleased by his announcement.

Source: Legit.ng