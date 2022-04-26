Even though James Brown is out of the country, it has not stopped him from dragging Bobrisky at every opportunity

The crossdresser held a question and answer session on Instagram and someone asked him how he feels about Bobrisky

The self-acclaimed Princess of Africa did not mince words as he pointed out that his colleague is someone who should be avoided

Popular crossdresser, James Brown, has sparked reactions on social media after he revealed how he feels about his former mentor and colleague, Bobrisky.

The crossdresser who is currently out of the country held a question and answer segment with fans on Instagram and he left no stone unturned.

James Brown says Bobrisky should be avoided Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

As expected, a fan asked James about how he now views Bobrisky seeing as they are no longer cordial, and he pointed out that the controversial figure should be avoided.

According to Brown, Bobrisky is negative vibes and full of trouble, he also expressed hope that his colleague will change.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to James' statement

deeneerhostores:

"It's the bluntness with his full chest for me."

chiblue0202:

"Bobrisky doing shim makeup to reply."

thedenax_bridals:

"Mummy of Lagos is typing....."

lauras__lingerieline:

"Trouble go sit down, mosquito ho go dy buzz nonsense another social media war in ☝️ 1..2…3… ‍"

thephenomenal_girl:

"James na you find trouble now oo. You could have skipped this particular question, e fit still be joro to joro because e don tey wey una trend."

weightlossandmore:

"Very apt."

gesnazzy:

" I love this guy."

ugo_glambeauty:

"Person Dey him own you Dey find him trouble."

Reps consider bill seeking jail term for Bobrisky, James Brown, other crossdressers

Crossdressing has become even more popular than usual but it appears things are about to change for the likes of Bobrisky, Denrele Edun, and James Brown among others.

This comes after the House of Representatives made a move to revisit the same-sex bill which was passed into law by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2014.

A member of the house, Muda Lawal Umar sponsored a bill seeking to completely prohibit cross-dressing in the country.

