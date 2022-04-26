Veteran actress Lilian Bach recently shared new photos of herself on her Instagram page while motivating her fans

The 51-year-old actress who was in a vehicle had subtle makeup on which complemented her striking beauty

Rather than focus on her message, Nigerians could not help but marvel at the extent of beauty Bach possesses

Popular veteran actress Lilian Bach might be on her way to 52, but she is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who have refused to look their age.

In a post on her Instagram page, Bach attempted to motivate her fans with inspiring words, and also dropped her photos.

Lilian Bach shares new photos on IG Photo credit: @iamlilianbach

Source: Instagram

The actress had subtle makeup on which only further highlighted her beauty as well as her flawless skin. Her caption read:

"Keep doing good and forget about getting rewarded by those you have helped. Your reward comes from God, who will always meet you at the point of your needs."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Lilian Bach's post

dmobilegele_mua:

"Absolutely beautiful ❤️"

elenu1:

"Eskis me ma, is there ever a day you are not FINE? Cause I don't understand ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

_barbieluxury:

"Waooo she is still looking good."

divine_concept_builds2:

"Nobody’s beauty measured up to Her those days. You’re so beautiful still "

rotsheventand:

"Ever beautiful like before."

baadomanthonynek:

"Your beauty is incontestable. I love you."

nwoyechima:

"Immortal ageless and timeless❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

liftedmiizy042:

"My Queen ❤️evergreen beauty"

lorddayee:

"Na woohhh God sef do Ojoro how person go Dey stunning like dis @iamlilianbach."

shim_fuoy:

"God bless you ma'am ❤️"

iamnkbest:

"What a beauty, both inside and outside."

Bolanle Ninalowo and wife tension fans with adorable video

Popular Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife gave off couple goals with a video on Instagram.

The actor and his woman had finished off their session at the gym and on their way home, they got all lovey-dovey.

A shirtless Ninalowo proudly showed off his body as he held his wife before they went on a posing spree in different loved up positions.

The couple danced and had a runway moment before eventually sharing a kiss.

Source: Legit.ng