Singer Davido has given social media users a reason to talk after he allegedly acquired a new whip for his alleged lover, Amarachi

The 22-year-old model and influencer had taken to her Instagram page with a video where she was seen posing with the new luxury ride

Social media users had different things to with some noting that the singer already confirmed his relationship status

The dating rumours between Nigerian singer Davido and Instagram model, Amarachi, continues to wax strong in the online community.

Just recently, the 22-year-old lady took to her Instagram page with a post where she showed off her newly acquired Range Rover automobile.

Davido's alleged lover Amarachi shows off her new Range Rover. Photo: @ama_reginald

Source: Instagram

Amarachi was seen dancing with the sleek ride and social media users couldn’t help but speculate that the car was a gift from her rumoured lover, Davido.

A video of Davido at Amarachi’s 22nd birthday equally surfaced online and gave people reasons to believe that there is truly something going on between the both of them.

In the video, Davido and Amarachi were seen side by side as he wished her a happy birthday celebration.

Social media users react

esther.ndaka said:

"Davido go reach everybody."

anniebillins said:

"E no dey hard davido to get girlfriend."

zuma_idris said:

"Congratulations dear hard work pays keep riding on ."

black.girlreeree said:

"Because he attended her birthday , they are now dating . Singing : Nigeria from top to bottom."

amyskitchenandtreats said:

"Shebi they said na hard work anyway any work na work, meanwhile I saw Davido comment on her fathers page."

lmnofice said:

"I no no wetn Igbo girls do davidooooooYoruba girls where una put una head ,???wetn una dey do wey Ibo girls dey collect wetin una suppose collect."

Davido announces relationship status, says he's not single

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido caused a buzz on social media after he revealed his relationship status.

In a comment that has gone viral on the internet, Davido noted that he is not single like his friends.

This happened after Peruzzi claimed all his guys are single, and Davido said he wasn't, a statement which raised questions.

Source: Legit.ng