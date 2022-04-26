Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Khafi Kareem was a police officer in London before she flew down to participate in BBNaija in 2019

Almost three years later, the mum of one is currently facing a misconduct hearing for going for the reality show without authority

Khafi has however denied allegations of breaching standards and failure to declare interest in promoting the TV show

Big Brother naija 2019 ex-housemate, Khafis is currently feeling the repercussion of leaving her job as a Metroplitan Police officer in London for BBNaija.

According to reports, the mum of one is facing a misconduct hearing at Met Police's Empress Building in West London for going for BBNaija without authority.

Khafi denies allegations against her as she faces misconduct hearing Photo credit: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

It was reported that Khafi applied for an unpaid leave from work in 2019 to appear on the show as a chance to promote the Met on an international basis.

However, her superiors felt it was not withing the interest of the force and despite the fact that she was told not to partake in the show, she eventually did.

The BBNaija star was also warned to refrain from auditions, interviews or shows during her approved leave period.

The mum of one has denied the allegations levelled against her which include breaching standards in respect of orders and instructions.

See post below:

Nigerians react to Khafi's dilemma

chiblue0202:

"I thought she resigned nah …… Goodluck to her."

drmodel_vanessa:

"Sadly as she’s black police officer that’s why the police still have the anger to continue this matter."

nania_kizzy:

"I knew this would happen… I pray for all the strength she needs and may she come out of this victorious "

frickydejj:

"The show made her a better person in overall."

declutter_sistah_ph:

"Met police should get to work finding the person who m*rdered her brother not chasing shadows with a 3 year old disciplinary hearing."

dafidodiffussers:

"Awww thank God she got a husband in the show atlist she have something to show for it."

Source: Legit.ng