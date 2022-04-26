Ever since Davido moved into his Banana Island mansion, he has made it a point of duty to update fans about its features

Not only did the father of four splurge money on designing and furnishing his home, he also has a pleasant view of the ocean

According to Davido, looking outside his huge window to see the vast body of water makes him feel like he is in Columbia

Nigerian singer Davido is obsessed with the details and view his Banana Island mansion affords him every day.

The singer who is fond of showing off moments and acquisition on social media recently revealed what it is like to wake up in his bedroom.

Davido's room gives him a view of the vast ocean.



Taking to his Instagram story channel, Davido showed off the interior setting of his room and walked over to the window which overlooks the ocean.

The singer in the simple caption on the video noted that the pleasant view gives him the feeling that he is in Columbia.

See screenshots below:

Davido shows off his Banana Island mansion bedroom Photo credit: @davido



Ifeanyi scatters Davido's tastefully furnished living room

Davido's son Ifeanyi has no idea how much the things in his father's house costs and just being a toddler, he plays with everything.

In a series of clips shared by Isreal DMW, Ifeanyi was seen playing around Davido's tastefully furnished living room as he watched cartoon on the huge Bang and Olufsen TV.

Ifeanyi scattered the area as he danced, jumped from floor to couch and even decided that standing on the mount where the TV which reportedly cost Davido N68m was placed is a good view.

Chioma's alleged new man shows her off

Davido's third baby mama, Chioma sparked reactions online after a video of her and her alleged new lover, King, surfaced on social media.

In the video, the pair appeared to have spent time together in Dubai as King proudly showed her off on his Snapchat.

In another part of the video, Chioma was seen wearing King's jacket as she danced, while he showed the mum of one in a feel-good video by the poolside.

A lot of Nigerians are happy that Davido's ex-fiancee has finally gotten the love she deserves.

