Nigerian singer Portable is fast becoming billionaires favourite despite his style of music and how he carries himself

The Zazu crooner shared photo of himself with E-mony at the airport and thanked the billionaire businessman for elevating his level

In a more recent update, Portable shared a video as he finally landed in the UK, the singer could not contain his excitement

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable's keeps rising to the top of the ladder as he seems to have suddenly become the industry favourite.

The Zazu crooner is currently outside the country and from indications, popular Nigerian billionaire, E-money facilitated the trip.

Portbale calls himself London boy as he sets foot in the UK Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The duo were spotted at the airport and a fresh update from Portable revealed that they had landed in the UK.

The singer could not help but brag over the fact that he is now a London boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Na Baba God bless you more Godfather You no go fall Thanks to those people way dey show me love from day one ZAzuu GOD Sent … On my way to Ilu Awon Osuu I believe in God my phone and Sub any disappointment is a blessing Bizza Bizza."

See post below:

"ZAzuu Londoner African Mafian my music travel no visa …. Portable Omolalomi GOD Sent Idamu Adugbo yin Sope Oti loo…….. ilu Awon Osu gon gon ✅Make Money before you love ❤️ Bizza Bizza."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's trip

taiwotope2197:

" now i know why grace is called unmerited favour"

mdmoney_niggaboy_officail:

"Oya grace pass grace lol portable get grace I love it all those is old friends ijoba and others go Dey think say how this guy never run down lol "

tuateba:

"See you in Europe. Happy for u international street boy."

investor_cutesaint:

"Trabaye my guy❤️❤️happy 4 u ✈️"

wicked_dj2fine:

"E money just Dey laugh all through zazu."

Ooni of Ife gofts Portable bundle of cash

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwisi’s palace.

The Zazu crooner and his crew visited Ile Ife to pay homage to the king and a video from their encounter has made the rounds online.

During their chit-chat, Portable told the king to show some love and the monarch directed one of his subjects to hand him bundles of cash.

Source: Legit.ng