Actress Nkechi Blessing has made it clear in a recent post that she is not done with finding and falling in love

The movie star who recently went through a messy breakup with her politician ex, Opeyemi Falegan, reiterated that love is a beautiful thing regardless

Nkechi is not ready to also give up on love as she has so much in her to offer to anyone who moves to her again

For someone who recently went through a messy public breakup on social media, popular actress Nkech Blessing is not afraid to fall in love again.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, the actress noted that despite her past experience, love is still a beautiful thing.

She went on to reveal that she has so much love in her and loving herself more than anything has stripped her of the fear of falling in love.

Nkechi also urged her followers to never ever give up on love. She wrote:

"Regardless of what goes down,amidst plenty chaos do not forget LOVE is a beautiful thing I have soo much love in me that I am never afraid to fall in love❤️‍ Cus d moment you love yourself more,it becomes easy to fall inlove and be loved❤️ Never ever give up on LOVE#lovewins."

Nigerians react to Nkechi's post

adire_by_her:

"Valentino don drop quote she loves with all her heart ❤️ Good Morning sister Loveth ❤"

prettydressmaker:

"I rushed to post it first on my WhatsApp before commenting."

sandraiheuwa:

"Yes sis, I believe in love 100% would never give up on it no matter how many times I chop breakfast."

annescateringservice:

"Nkechi tun ti fall in love ooo."

stardomcakes:

"Love is never a crime! Love is a genuine feelings towards one and another. May we all find the love we seek."

Nkechi Blessing's ex says they were never married

Nkechi Blessing's ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan finally gave a proper breakdown of why he left the actress.

In a series of videos sighted online, the politician made it clear that they were not married, Nkechi was desperate to have a child, and he gave her time to fix up her nasty attitude and communication skills.

Falegan noted that the actress came into his life for two things, money and sex, and the fact that he has a foundation as a philanthropist drew the actress to him.

