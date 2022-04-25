Nigerian singer Seyi Shay has welcomed her first child, a baby girl and she decided to give her fans a glimpse of her daughter

The singer could not hide her excitement about becoming a mother as she revealed that the bundle of joy is her greatest hit in life

Seyi Shay who gave God all the glory sent Nigerians on a gushing spree as they congratulated and rejoiced with her

Popular Nigerian singer Seyi Shay is ecstatic about being a new mum and she took to social media to express herself.

The musician recently welcomed her first child, a girl, and she shared a photo of herself holding the baby who has a head full of hair.

Sheyi Shay recently welcomed her first child Photo credit: @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

Seyi just like many other celebrities refused to show her baby's face but instead revealed that as a musician, her baby is her greatest hit.

The singer also exalted God for giving her a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"My Greatest hit… Glory be to God."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Seyi Shay

esenosaj15:

"Congratulations mama."

annmaria.omo:

"So happy for her. Make God do am for Rihanna too make we hear word."

pink.lips.balm:

"Thank you Jesus for save delivery."

mostfortunate_:

"Thank You Jesus Congrats @iamseyishay."

16forever_cosmetics:

"Congratulations to her."

@sheddyonair:

"Congratulations SeyiShay. May she always know joy and abundance and you peace."

@Ka_f_id:

"Congratulations maami. I cease from crushing on you from this moment onward. Congrats once more."

@oladrunken:

"Congratulations ....God bless your new born."

@Lowie_Gold1:

"Congratulations Mama. Na ur baby born same date as mine Full of Blessings."

Seyi Shay finally reveals the personality responsible for her pregnancy

Seyi Shay had earlier dribbled fans when the issue of her baby daddy came up.

The 37-year-old pregnant singer was thrown questions during her Instagram question and answer session with fans monitored by @instablog9ja.

Seyi had promised to be 100% open as she urged fans to ask her anything about her pregnancy journey.

A fan then asked who was responsible for her pregnancy and she hilariously revealed it is Elohim - a name for God used frequently in the Hebrew Bible.

Source: Legit.ng